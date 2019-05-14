No injuries after boat becomes vertical on Okanagan Lake

A speedboat became lodged vertically in the log booms that surround the Kelowna Yacht Club on Sunday morning but how it got that way required investigation by police.

RCMP found the boat abandoned at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Partially capsized boat floating near Kelowna’s waterfront

“Kelowna fire and rescue crews attended the scene and confirmed the vessel was empty. And after an in-depth search of the surrounding area, they confirmed no occupants were in the water,” Cst. Lesley Smith said.

The black Tige RZ2 was stuck by its tracking fin, she said.

READ MORE: 5 dead after 2 float planes collide midair off Alaskan coast, says cruise line

“Through our investigation, police were able to track down the owner of the boat and confirmed that the operator and passenger were not injured during the collision,” Cst. Smith said. “Police are reminding boaters to ensure their watercraft is equipped with proper lighting and they remain vigilant of their speed and surroundings at all times, especially when approaching the shoreline and docking area.”

A crane was brought in to dislodge the boat from the logs.