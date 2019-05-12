Partially capsized boat floating near Kelowna’s waterfront

What exactly caused a motorboat to become partially submerged in Okanagan Lake near the Kelowna Yacht Club remains a mystery.

The luxury motorboat was sticking straight into the air on Sunday morning with its back end submerged in the lake.

READ MORE: Snowpack levels in Okanagan, Boundary regions well below normal

The boat appeared to be propped up onto the log boom surrounding the Kelowna Yacht Club marina.

A witness said the boat was not there Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Non-functioning life jacket cited as factor in 2017 Kelowna millworker drowning

The yacht club referred all questions about the boat to its executive director, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.