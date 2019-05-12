Partially capsized boat floating near Kelowna’s waterfront
What exactly caused a motorboat to become partially submerged in Okanagan Lake near the Kelowna Yacht Club remains a mystery.
The luxury motorboat was sticking straight into the air on Sunday morning with its back end submerged in the lake.
The boat appeared to be propped up onto the log boom surrounding the Kelowna Yacht Club marina.
A witness said the boat was not there Saturday evening.
The yacht club referred all questions about the boat to its executive director, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
