May 12, 2019 4:49 pm

Partially capsized boat floating near Kelowna’s waterfront

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A witness said the partially submerged luxury motor boat was not there Saturday evening.

Michael Melenchuck
What exactly caused a motorboat to become partially submerged in Okanagan Lake near the Kelowna Yacht Club remains a mystery.

The luxury motorboat was sticking straight into the air on Sunday morning with its back end submerged in the lake.

The boat appeared to be propped up onto the log boom surrounding the Kelowna Yacht Club marina.

Michael Melenchuck took this picture of a partially submerged motorboat in Okanagan Lake around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Melenchuck

A witness said the boat was not there Saturday evening.

The yacht club referred all questions about the boat to its executive director, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

