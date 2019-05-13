Federal government invests $345M to extend Montreal’s Highway 19, fix Pie-IX Bridge

The Canadian government is investing $345 million in funding for three road projects on Montreal’s North Shore.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne announced Monday that the federal government will provide more than $260.4 million to extend Highway 19 to the North Shore.

This extension will connect east-west highways 440, in the centre of Laval, and 640, in Bois-des-Filion.

As part of the project, there will be a new three-lane road — with one lane in each direction for buses, carpools and electric vehicles. The project also includes four interchanges, an incentive parking lot and a bus terminal.

The federal government also announced an investment of more than $78.8 million to replace the deck of the Pie-IX Bridge, which connects Montreal to Laval by Highway 19. It is expected at the same time to widen the sidewalk to the west and develop a new “multipurpose track for pedestrians and cyclists” in the Montreal’s east end.

At the same time, the federal government is also contributing $6.1 million for construction of a reserved express bus lane (SRB) on the Pie-IX Bridge. The project will connect St-Martin Boulevard in Laval and the Pie-IX Metro station in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood in Montreal.

“This work will greatly improve the flow of traffic for all users, be they transit users, motorists, cyclists or pedestrians,” said Champagne in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise