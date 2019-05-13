June Jones out, Tommy Condell in as Tiger-Cats offensive co-ordinator

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced that offensive co-ordinator June Jones has left the team to pursue other opportunities.

“June is pursuing another opportunity in professional football,” said Orlondo Steinauer, head coach of the Tiger-Cats. “We appreciate all of his tireless work with the Tiger-Cats as he leaves the team in a much better position than when he arrived. We are all extremely happy for Coach June and wish him nothing but success in his new role.”

Jones is reportedly going to join the Houston franchise of the XFL, which is scheduled to kick off in 2020.

Thank you for everything, Coach June (@CoachJuneJones)! We wish you nothing but success in your new role. pic.twitter.com/Z9dp8ezy87 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 13, 2019

Jones was the head coach in Hamilton for a season and a half after taking over from Kent Austin midway through the 2017 campaign and went 14-14 with the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton has named Tommy Condell their new offensive co-ordinator.

“Coach Condell has a proven track record as an offensive co-ordinator in the Canadian Football League and here in Hamilton,” said Steinauer. “We will certainly miss Coach June but we feel great about Tommy leading our offence moving forward.”

The news comes just two days before CFL rookie camps are scheduled to open.

Condell, 46, re-joined the Tiger-Cats in January as receivers coach after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

He was Toronto’s offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach last season.

Prior to the joining the Argos, Condell was the offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach of the Ticats from 2013 to 2015 when Hamilton’s offence ranked at, or near, the top of numerous categories.