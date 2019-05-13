Prescribed burn at Douglas Provincial Park aims to rejuvenate area

A prescribed burn in the Arrow Head area of Douglas Provincial Park aims to rejuvenate the area using fire, the Saskatchewan government said.

The goal of the burn, estimated to be 62 hectares in size, is to reduce fuel loads and restore the ecological health in core areas of the park, officials said on Monday.

This is the second step in a series of treatments spread over a three- to five-year period to be applied to core areas of the park, according to parks officials.

Trained personnel from the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, along with crews from the Ministry of Environment and the province’s fire safety office, will be conducting the burn.

Precautions have been taken to ensure public safety and protection of adjacent land during the four-day burn during the week of May 13, officials said.