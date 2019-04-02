Smoke from prescribed burn may affect Penticton, Keremeos, regional district warns

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding residents in B.C.’s Southern Interior that a large prescribed burn is planned for Tuesday, April 2.

In mid-March, the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) announced the planned burn on Crater Mountain west of Keremeos. According to the regional district, the prescribed burn will involve 200 hectares, and the resulting smoke may impact the Keremeos and Penticton areas.

Crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service will be managing the prescribed burn.

The ONA says the prescribed burn will restore forest and grassland health, including a bighorn sheep habitat. The ONA added that active fire suppression has led to extreme fuel loading and vegetation ingrowth throughout Syilx Territory.

“After the devastating wildfires that we experienced in 2018, it is vital that we implement these practices to enhance wildlife habitat and adapt to the effects of climate change,” said Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) Chief Keith Crow.

“(Prescribed fire) is a long-standing Syilx method that enhances wildlife habitat and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfire. It only makes sense that we revitalize these practices.”

Overall, 680 hectares along the eastern slopes of Crater Mountain are being targeted for prescribed burns. The burns will reportedly help protect LSIB members and the village of Keremeos from potential wildfire.