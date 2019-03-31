BC Wildfire

Fire
March 31, 2019 12:10 pm

Wildfire season arrives early in the B.C. interior

By South Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Two small wildfires burn through grass and brush on the Neskonlith 1 Reserve near Chase, B.C.

CFJC Today/Adam Donnelly
It appears wildfire season has come early in the B.C. interior with reports of two wildfires burning west of Chase, B.C. in the Shuswap region.

The BC Wildfire Services’ active wildfires interactive map shows both blazes are burning on the north side of the Thompson River, southeast of Niskonlith Lake.

The Kamloops-Shuswap road fire is 250 hectares in size, while the River Flats fire is mapped at 100 hectares in size.

The red dots show the locations of the two small wildfires burning in the B.C. interior.

Kamloops-based television news station CFJC reports that the fires started Saturday afternoon and smoldered through the evening, burning through grass and brush on the Neskonlith 1 Reserve.

Smoke filled the South Thompson valley.

There’s been no word on the cause of either of the fires.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

