B.C. crews battle suspected human-caused wildfire in Squamish Valley

It’s only April 1, and already crews with the BC Wildfire Service have been called into action on the south coast.

Firefighters were called to a 0.5-hectare wildfire about 17 kilometres up the Squamish Valley on Monday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service says an initial attack crew was already on scene with support of a helicopter, and that a half-unit crew had also been deployed.

Officials suspect the fire is human caused, and will be investigating.

The fire comes after crews were called on the weekend to tackle two wildfires burning west of Chase in the Shuswap region, one of which grew to 250 hectares in size.

It also comes on the heels of a particularly dry March in B.C., with Vancouver setting an all-time record for low precipitation.