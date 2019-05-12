Spallumcheen fire destroys sheds and trailer

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department wasn’t taking any chances with a blaze on a Schubert Road property Sunday morning, arriving with 15 crew members and five fire apparatuses to knock down the blaze.

A neighbour said he called 911 around 8:30 a.m. after noticing the fire in the 4700 block of Schubert and hearing what sounded like paint cans exploding.

Fire chief Ian Cummings said when his crews arrived they found two sheds and a trailer in flames and the fire was spreading into nearby trees.

The firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before it spread further.

However, the sheds were destroyed and the trailer is expected to be considered a write off.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to take place on Monday however it is not believed to be suspicious.

Cummings confirmed there were some small explosions involving propane tanks and other items being stored in the burning sheds.

No one was hurt.