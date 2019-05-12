‘Get that thing away from me!’: Couple discovers Japanese giant hornet buzzing in North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver appears to be turning into a destination for exotic — and potentially deadly — insects.

Just over a week after the discovery of a southern scorpion in one woman’s apartment, a North Vancouver couple now has what appears to be a Japanese giant hornet living in their home.

Valerie Walsh first alerted Global News to the discovery Friday, posting pictures of the four-centimetre-long insect that remains trapped under a wine glass on her counter.

Is there an entomologist in the house?!! This horrifying creature was caught by my bf at his work today. It's alive & terrifying. Did some research and it appears to be a giant Japanese hornet! It can kill 1000 bees in an hr!! Are more out there? Help! @GlobalBC @chrisgailus pic.twitter.com/FhejovTNc7 — Valerie 🇨🇦 (@ValeriaWalsh) May 10, 2019

“My boyfriend found it at his work on the waterfront, and he brought it home,” she said Saturday. “I said: ‘Get that thing away from me; I don’t want that in my house!'”

Walsh said it’s possible the intruder came to B.C. on a container ship and has been told by entomologists at the University of British Columbia that “it doesn’t belong here.”

READ MORE: ‘Oh my goodness, we have a scorpion’ — Vancouver woman finds venomous creature on kitchen floor

Beyond its massive size, Walsh said she found out through her research just how deadly the wasp can be.

“We found out that if you get stung 10 times, you should go to the hospital, and 30 stings will kill you,” she said.

Those numbers are a common refrain in Asia, where medical authorities urge people to seek medical attention immediately after being stung — even if they’re not allergic.

WATCH (May 9): Vancouver woman finds scorpion in her kitchen

In an email, Dr. Adrian Walton with Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge said the risk is low compared to those who have an allergy to hornets or wasp venom.

Vancouver, like much of North America, is typically home to the common yellow jacket wasp, which grows to an average of 12 millimetres long.

The Japanese hornet, by contrast, can be detected through its orange-and-brown colouring compared to the brighter colouring of yellow jackets.

A honeybee’s worst nightmare

While humans can likely survive an attack from a Japanese hornet, Walsh said she found out that another species is at much greater risk.

“We discovered that it can kill 1,000 bees in just three hours,” she said. “It just goes in, decimates the hives and takes the honey.”

The hornet’s appetite for honeybees — which provide them with protein — has made it a nuisance in Japan and other parts of Asia, where local bee populations have occasionally been decimated.

READ MORE: Edmonton family warns others to check grapes after finding deadly spider

But Dr. Ron Lin from Dr. Bee Honeyland in Pitt Meadows says bees have found a unique way of fighting back against their attackers.

“They’ll surround the hornet, hundreds of them, and form a tight ball and vibrate, which generates heat like an oven,” he said. “The heat will bake the hornet alive and kill it.”

Lin said bees in North America don’t exhibit that same behaviour, making the introduction of Japanese hornets in the region dangerous for their survival.

READ MORE: B.C. family stuck on 9-hour flight with bedbugs ‘pouring’ out of seat, TV

“The one hope is that the winter could kill them because they can’t survive that cold,” he said.

As scientists pore over the dangerous insect, Walsh only has one thought circling her mind: “I just want it gone!”