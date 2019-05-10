Top prize winners announced for hospital home lottery

A couple from Carlyle, Sask., has become new homeowners after winning the grand prize of the 2019 Spring Home Lottery.

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation announced the winner of the fully furnished $1.4-million home, and $30,000 cash.

The three-bed, three-bath 4,200-square-foot bungalow at 4645 Chuka Dr. in the Creeks, features a rec room, TV lounge, wine cellar, and home gym.

READ MORE: Hospitals of Regina Foundation launch 2019 Spring Home Lottery

Murray Brown is the winner and he and his wife Donna said the new home and prize money is a relief.

Brown is a regular buyer of the home lottery tickets, but not solely to win. He’s had friends and family who’ve spent time in the hospital, and he buys them “mostly to support the hospitals.”

“My dad died when he was 56 – he spent a lot of time in Regina. My brother just went through cancer.”

WATCH: Alberta MLA-elect Janis Irwin wins twice (April 2019)

Donna revealed her mother had passed away a week-and-a-half ago.

Brown, a farmer and landowner, said he was doing chores when he found out he won.

“I was actually out fencing, building a new fence yesterday when the phone rang. The man from the foundation asked if I bought tickets and asked for my postal code, and I just asked him: ‘Why?.’”

“I didn’t believe it until I was getting all the texts and voicemails from people that had seen it on [the news],” Brown explained. “I don’t think it had really sunk in that it was true until my daughter showed me the newscast and it said my name.”

The family doesn’t have a plan for the home as of yet, but his wife says their kids “are already picking bedrooms.”

Brown said they’re going to let the news sink in before they decide what their next steps are.

READ MORE: ‘Bulls–t!’: Husband reacts to wife’s $1M lottery ticket win in Creighton, Sask.

The 50/50 prize winner of $418,677.50 went to Andy and Gail Uleryk of Regina.

Andy said the money will go towards paying off their recently purchased house and to help their kids. The couple also buys their tickets to support Regina’s hospitals.

“Our daughter had been diagnosed in 2013 with an [Arteriovenous malformation] and we’ve been supporting the hospital since,” Andy said.

Money from each ticket will go towards the second phase of upgrades to the operating rooms at Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital.

“We have 18 operating rooms. They all need upgrades in their technology,” foundation president and CEO Dino Sophocleous said.

“Last year, we had over 26,000 operations at the Pasqua and at the General. It’s very very crucial we invest in the capacity in the hospitals, to deliver the best healthcare possible.”