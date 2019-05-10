Driver arrested for drug-impaired driving in New Brunswick: RCMP

A 22-year-old man from Norton, N.B., has been arrested Friday for driving a tractor-trailer while being impaired by a drug.

An off duty officer who was driving behind the tractor-trailer on Highway 102 noticed it swerving all over the road. The off duty officer contacted dispatch to report the driver. When police arrived, the driver showed signs of drug impairment and failed the Drug Influence Evaluation.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.‎

The RCMP wishes to remind Nova Scotians that driving impaired increases the risk of death and serious injury to yourself and others. Call 911 if you believe someone is driving impaired or is otherwise an immediate threat to public safety.