Students mourn loss of teen killed in crash east of Airdrie

Staff and students at George McDougall High School in Airdrie are mourning the loss of Jacqueline Avery after she was killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old girl was in a vehicle that was involved in a crash at Highway 567 and Range Road 285 when it collided with another vehicle at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Students at her school confirmed she was the teen who died in the crash.

RCMP said the weather played a factor in the crash — there was heavy hail reported on the road at the time.

Officers spent Thursday speaking to students and offering support at Avery’s high school.

“There’s flowers being dropped off at the school,” said Const. Patrick Koch. “She was obviously well-connected the community… and it goes to show that it’s a great loss for Airdrie.”

Students described Thursday as a day of mourning at the high school.

Lilie Szucs didn’t know Avery personally but said she had many friends that knew the young teen. She said Avery was a bright student who played volleyball and was liked by all her peers.

“Everyone feels it, losing a Mustang (the nickname of the school’s sports teams) is not something that we’re taking easily,” she said.

Szucs added that the inside of the school was decorated with flowers and that teachers were having a difficult time on Thursday as they try to come to grips with losing one of their own.

“I had a few teachers actually break down today while teaching,” Szucs said. “We didn’t learn much today, it was just more of a day to mourn.”

The school asked for privacy on Thursday.

RCMP said that two other people were injured in the crash. They remain in hospital in serious but stable condition.