Wild Rose Brewing top be acquired by Sleeman

A staple of Alberta’s beer industry is soon to be acquired by one of the largest brewers in the country.

Shareholders of Wild Rose Brewing, based in Calgary, voted on Thursday to approve a sale to Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

The deal was announced on Friday and will be final at the end of May.

“We know that this partnership will bring a wealth of opportunities for us to succeed together as we move forward with the support of Sleeman’s resources and industry insights,” Bill McKenzie, CEO at Wild Rose Brewery, said in a statement.

“We feel there is a strong connection between the way we’ve crafted our culture and the way Sleeman does business, and we are excited about our new joint vision for taking the growth of the Wild Rose brand to the next level.”

Beer writer Don Tse told Rob Breakenridge on 770 CHQR this gives the local brewer access to greater resources and distribution.

“I think that this gives Wild Rose a little bit of an opportunity with Sapporo and Sleeman’s supply chain to achieve economies of scale in terms of their raw materials acquisition and maybe get their beer in to some venues that they haven’t been able to in the past.”

Wild Rose was established in a garage by two local entrepreneurs in 1996, and has since moved to a 40,000 square foot facility at a former military base in the city.

Sleeman Breweries also began has a craft brewery in 1988, and has since grown to become the third largest beer producer in Canada.

It includes brands like Okanagan Spring and Unibroue.

“We recognize that Alberta is a province with high growth potential and see a number of synergies between Wild Rose and Sleeman that make this partnership extremely exciting for both organizations,” Jesse Hanazawa, president and CEO of Sleeman Breweries, said in a statement.

“Not only do our businesses share a passion for craft beer, but we also share the drive to achieve industry excellence while maintaining a winning organizational culture. We look forward to working closely with the Wild Rose team to ensure both they and Sleeman are able to reap the many benefits of this strategic partnership.”

Not their first acquisition, Sleeman acquired Okanagan Spring Brewery in 1996, Upper Canada Brewing in 1998, and Quebec’s Unibroue in 2004.

Japan’s Sapporo Breweries then acquired Sleeman in 2006.

Tse said it was only a matter of time until an Albertan brewer was bought up.

“The multinational breweries have been on a bit of an acquisition streak these last few years. Alberta has been untouched to date. So I think it was inevitable.”

For Tse, Wild Rose’s beloved beers are in good hands with Sleeman and Sapporo as parent companies.

“The history of Sleeman’s acquisitions and Sapporo’s acquisitions is that they haven’t really changed the beers. If you love Wild Rose beer, I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that it’s going to all of a sudden change.”

