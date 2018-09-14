Economy
Microbreweries brewing up big business in Calgary’s Inglewood area

A total of six microbreweries call the the inner-city communities of Inglewood and Ramsay home and so far, they’re really good for business.

“We’ve only been around for three-and-a-half years and it has just been skyrocketing,” Cold Garden owner Dan Allard said. “It’s a good thing for everybody.”

It has certainly been good for the community of Inglewood, as well as the surrounding area.

People from all over the city are stopping by to check out what they have to offer.

“They’ve transformed this area. I mean really transformed,” said Rebecca O’Brien, executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area.

O’Brien said not only have the microbreweries (Cold Garden, Eighty-Eight Brewing Co., High Line Brewing, Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co., Revival Brewcade and Dandy) brought visitors in, they’ve also brought jobs — important manufacturing jobs.

READ MORE: Notley pledges support for Alberta beer as potential $100M lawsuit looms

“It’s an excellent example of economic diversification,” O’Brien said. “This is a village industry right here.”

The microbreweries — along with other restaurants and retailers in the area — are being showcased Sept. 15-16 as part of the Inglewood Night Market and Oktoberfest celebration.

