Microbreweries brewing up big business in Calgary’s Inglewood area

A total of six microbreweries call the the inner-city communities of Inglewood and Ramsay home and so far, they’re really good for business.

“We’ve only been around for three-and-a-half years and it has just been skyrocketing,” Cold Garden owner Dan Allard said. “It’s a good thing for everybody.”

It has certainly been good for the community of Inglewood, as well as the surrounding area.

WATCH: Alberta boosts funding for craft beer brewers

People from all over the city are stopping by to check out what they have to offer.

“They’ve transformed this area. I mean really transformed,” said Rebecca O’Brien, executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area.

O’Brien said not only have the microbreweries (Cold Garden, Eighty-Eight Brewing Co., High Line Brewing, Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co., Revival Brewcade and Dandy) brought visitors in, they’ve also brought jobs — important manufacturing jobs.

READ MORE: Notley pledges support for Alberta beer as potential $100M lawsuit looms

“It’s an excellent example of economic diversification,” O’Brien said. “This is a village industry right here.”

The microbreweries — along with other restaurants and retailers in the area — are being showcased Sept. 15-16 as part of the Inglewood Night Market and Oktoberfest celebration.