Alberta craft brewers celebrate fast-growing industry

A collaborative approach to business is helping spur growth in Alberta’s craft brewing industry, according to the Alberta Small Brewers Association (ASBA).

“Everybody really tries to raise each other up,” Lauren Reid, an official with the ASBA, said Saturday on Global News Morning.

“It’s definitely a collaborative industry; everybody’s friends in the industry.”

The ASBA celebrated Alberta Beer Week in late October.

Reid said the industry started to grow rapidly roughly five years ago, and there are now roughly 90 breweries in the province.

“We’ve got about 20 to 30 breweries growing every single year,” Reid said.

“You look to other Canadian or even American cities… we’re growing quickly and we’re catching up to them very quickly.”

Reid pointed out that there are now some areas in the province where a number of breweries are within walking distance of each other. For example, a craft brew hub in Calgary called the “barley belt” contains seven different breweries within a seven-kilometre stretch.

She believes there will be more brewing destinations in the coming year and added that Alberta consumers will be the driving force behind any continued industry growth.

“Buying local is a huge thing… get to know your local breweries and really support them that way,” Reid said.