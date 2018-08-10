Forest City Beer Fest offers craft brews from across the province

Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or just enjoy the odd brew, Forest City Beer Fest has something for you.

London’s 7th annual celebration of craft beer gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday in the south parking lot at Budweiser Gardens, located near King Street and Ridout Street.

“This year we’ve really tried to go to a higher level,” said Aaron Brown, the festival’s founder and organizer.

“It’s two days now instead of one. We’re also doing a lot more with bands and entertainment,” he said.

Ill at Will breakdance crew will be performing both days, the Samba Squad, a drum band performing Brazilian-style music will headline Friday’s festivities, while B Nutz and Mark the Mechanic will DJ Saturday.

But the beer said Brown, is the star of the show.

“We’ve got a great lineup. Local breweries are really well represented and we’ve got a lot of regional breweries as well,” he said.

Locally, brewers include Anderson Craft Ales, Storm Stayed and London Brewing Co. Regional beermakers include Blyth’s Cowbell Brewing Co., Georgian Bay Spirit Co, and Spearhead Brewery from Kingston.

Brown said he wanted to create an event that caters to everyone.

“People’s tastes are changing, people’s interests are changing, people are more and more curious,” he said. “They know their palettes better, they’ve explored the beer scene a little bit.”

“If you’re a hardcore beer nerd, we have something for you. If you’re kind of into craft beer there’s a lot of stuff to explore.”

The once single-day festival is now two days and will run until 11 p.m. Friday and again from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

“London has a great brewing scene. We’re super lucky to have the breweries we have,” said Brown. “Not only the quantity of them but the quality as well.”

“I really believe all the breweries in town have something great to offer.”

Single-day tickets are $10, while a two-day pass costs $15.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

For more information, head to forestcitybeerfest.com.