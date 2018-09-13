Fleming College students brew tribute to school’s namesake with new beer

Students at Fleming College in Peterborough are raising a glass to Sir Sanford Fleming with the launch of a new beer on campus.

The 3 Penney Lager — available only in the Steele Centre Pub on campus — was created to celebrate the college’s namesake. The pub is owned and operated by the Fleming Student Administrative Council (SAC).

Fleming is best-known for the creation of standardized time but is also credited with designing the first Canadian postage stamp, the Three Pence Beaver.

“The 3 Penny Lager is a nod to Fleming and his earlier work on Canada’s first postage stamp,” said Greg Asselin, Fleming SAC president.

“We want Fleming students to get a sense of pride when thinking about the heritage of our namesake.”

The brew is created in partnership with the Waterloo Brewing Co., Ontario’s first craft brewery. The company’s brewmaster and Fleming students worked to create the blend.

“I think it’s been really positive,” said company rep Christina Da Silva. “It’s a very attractive logo. I think it connects very well with the message that the Steele Centre is trying to portray with the beer.”

The logo and branding were also created by a Fleming graphics design student and former interns at the SAC.