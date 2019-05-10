Kelowna ER physician shares stories from front-lines of disaster relief

Kelowna ER physician Dr. Doug Nottebrock has spent 25 years using his skills outside of the Okanagan for humanitarian efforts around the world.

Nottebrock continues to work for Samaritan’s Purse, a Canadian, faith-based organization that has been saving lives, reducing suffering and sharing hope for more than 40 years.

“I set up emergency field hospitals,” said Dr. Nottebrock.

In 2015, Dr. Nottebrock served at the emergency field hospital less than 20 kilometres from Mosul, where Iraqi troops and ISIS terrorists were fighting for control.

He also served with Samaritan’s Purse in the Philippines were Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the island nation in 2013.

Nottebrock spoke to a group in Kelowna on Thursday night ahead of the viewing of Facing Darkness, a documentary about the organizations response to the deadly 2014 Ebola epidemic in Liberia.

Samaritan’s Purse is currently holding fundraisers for medical projects in disaster zones, helping impoverished families in rural Nepal and fighting ongoing epidemics in Liberia, Haiti and Bangladesh.