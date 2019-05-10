Kelowna ER physician shares stories from front-lines of disaster relief
Kelowna ER physician Dr. Doug Nottebrock has spent 25 years using his skills outside of the Okanagan for humanitarian efforts around the world.
Nottebrock continues to work for Samaritan’s Purse, a Canadian, faith-based organization that has been saving lives, reducing suffering and sharing hope for more than 40 years.
“I set up emergency field hospitals,” said Dr. Nottebrock.
WATCH BELOW: At least 15 dead as Cyclone Fani moves to Bangladesh
In 2015, Dr. Nottebrock served at the emergency field hospital less than 20 kilometres from Mosul, where Iraqi troops and ISIS terrorists were fighting for control.
READ MORE: ‘I feel like I’ve been deserted:’ B.C. woman trapped in Haiti says Canada not doing enough to help
He also served with Samaritan’s Purse in the Philippines were Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the island nation in 2013.
Nottebrock spoke to a group in Kelowna on Thursday night ahead of the viewing of Facing Darkness, a documentary about the organizations response to the deadly 2014 Ebola epidemic in Liberia.
READ MORE: Ebola has killed over 1,000 people in eastern Congo — that’s the second-deadliest outbreak
Samaritan’s Purse is currently holding fundraisers for medical projects in disaster zones, helping impoverished families in rural Nepal and fighting ongoing epidemics in Liberia, Haiti and Bangladesh.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.