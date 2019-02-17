‘I feel like I’ve been deserted:’ B.C. woman trapped in Haiti says Canada not doing enough to help

A woman with roots in Kelowna says Ottawa is letting her down as political unrest in Haiti has left her trapped in the Caribbean nation.

“I’m crushed, I feel like I’ve been deserted,” Laura Allan told Global News on Sunday.

READ MORE: Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

Allan is currently stuck in Jacmel on Haiti’s southern coast where she’s been doing aid work with her organization Shelters International Disaster Response.

Other groups of Canadians returned to Calgary and Montreal over the weekend, but Allan says roadblocks and looters have made it too dangerous for her to travel to the airport in Port Au Prince.

She says the Canadian government should be doing more to help her and the 20-odd Canadians she says are still in the Jacmel area.

WATCH: Trio of Maritime medical professionals share their harrowing escape from Haiti

“There is no way for any of us to get through this unless we are air-evacuated or by sea,” Allan said.

READ MORE: Trio of Maritime medical professionals share their harrowing escape from Haiti

In a statement Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said they are on top of the situation in Haiti and they are making consular services there available to Canadians who need it.

Haiti has been gripped by political violence and unrest as demonstrators call for the resignation of President Jovenal Moise over skyrocketing inflation and a scandal over oil imports.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!