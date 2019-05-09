’60s Scoop apology made by Saskatchewan NDP

The Saskatchewan NDP apologized in the legislature Thursday to everyone affected by the ‘60s Scoop.

Past NDP governments share responsibility for carrying out the policy that affected many lives, Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said.

“We must also ask for forgiveness for the harm done to children, for the pain caused to parents, and for the damages to communities,” Meili said.

“With this apology, we hope the healing can begin and that we can work toward change.”

Members of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Saskatchewan (SSISS) were at the legislature for the apology.

The Saskatchewan Party apologized in January on behalf of the government to all survivors of the ‘60s Scoop.

About 20,000 Indigenous children were seized from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous homes starting in the 1950s until the late 1980s.

“The apology we add our voices to today is an important step, but it can’t be on the only step,” Meili said.

“We’re asking the provincial government to honour the entire reasonable recommendations that came out of the apology process.”

The SSISS submitted a list of recommendations to the government as part of the apology process but it was not made public, the NDP said, and they had to obtain it through a freedom of information request.

The recommendations included creating a task force to find records, a public awareness campaign, continuing the sharing circles, and the creation of a research team to find ways to reduce the number of kids in care, the NDP said.

Meili said during question period the recommendations were being ignored. Social Services Minister Paul Merriman defended his government’s record, stating work has started.

He pointed to a recent agreement the government reached with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to make things better for Indigenous children in the social services system.

Merriman said attending sharing circles was eye-opening for him and said it re-focused him in his current role to ensure children in the system remain connected with their families, community and culture.