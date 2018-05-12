’60s Scoop settlement worth $875M approved by federal judge after Saskatoon hearings

Following two days of hearings in Saskatoon, Sask., a federal judge has ruled to approve an $875 million settlement that would be paid out by the federal government to victims of what’s become known as the ’60s Scoop.

The ’60s Scoop has become known as one of the darkest chapters in Canada’s history. Between the 1950s and 1990s, thousands of Indigenous children across the country were taken from their homes by child-welfare service workers and placed with mostly non-Indigenous families.

In some instances, children were sent to live in other provinces and even other countries without their parents’ consent.

On Friday, Justice Michel Shore made the ruling after hearing from survivors who offered their thoughts on the proposed settlement.

The settlement would see $750 million directed to survivors, $50 million earmarked for an Indigenous healing foundation and $75 million for go towards legal fees.

Last fall, the federal Liberal government said the proposed settlement was for about 20,000 survivors.

On Friday night, Sarah Glenn — a victim of the ’60s Scoop — told Global News she had mixed feeling after learning of the ruling. She said it feels rushed and worries not everyone who should be compensated will be.

“I found out when I was 25 that I was a status Indian and that I had been registered, but I could have just as easily been one of those that isn’t status, and wouldn’t have been covered in the settlement,” Glenn said. “But I still would be without my culture, without my family, without my home.

“They’re not getting the recognition and that just seems really wrong.”

READ MORE: What was the ’60s Scoop’? Aboriginal children taken from homes a dark chapter in Canada’s history

Steven Cooper, a lawyer working with survivors in Alberta, told Global News that an apology involves much more than just the financial compensation.

“People talk about the money, and that’s always the thing that makes the headlines in the news, but really it’s the reconciliation, the recognition, the apologies — which have already started,” he said. “[They] are far more important.

“The money comes and goes, but the historical record is, to the greatest degree possible, corrected by the vindication, the reconciliation and the apologies.”

Cooper said he understands the ruling will now go into a 30-day mandatory appeal process.

Shore said he will provide the reasons for his ruling but not for at least several weeks.

