Southbound traffic along Highway 97 in Lake Country reduced to single lane

A stopped semi is affecting southbound traffic along Highway 97 in Lake Country.

According to police, a commercial truck had to stop along the inside lane after a load shifted on the trailer it was hauling. The semi stopped near the intersection of Beaver Lake Road just before 10 a.m.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a vehicle incident SB in #LakeCountry at Beaver Lake Road. Crew en route, assessment in progress. Expect delays. #Okanagan #Kelowna — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 9, 2019

Traffic along the highway has been reduced to just one lane, with police noting that southbound vehicles were being backed up to the Pretty Road area.

“Emergency crews are awaiting the arrival of a heavy-duty rotator truck to re-adjust the load, in order to make it safe for the commercial vehicle to proceed,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We are asking for the patience of the motoring public, who may wish to consider an alternate route around the incident.”