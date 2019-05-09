Suspects arrested while returning to crime scene to pick up stolen goods: Hamilton police

Two men suspected of fleeing after a reported break-in at a Hamilton business were arrested on Wednesday when they allegedly returned to the scene to pick up a backpack believed to contain stolen goods.

Hamilton police say the two men were spotted by employees inside a business in the area of Chatham and Frid streets around 6:30 a.m. on May 9.

Once seen by the workers, the two men reportedly fled the building, with one dropping items in his possession, police said. The employees located the bag and found items that were “suspicious in nature,” according to police.

Not long after, police say the suspects returned to the scene, apparently to collect the items left behind.

However, at around the same time, officers arrived and arrested the pair without incident.

According to police, a search of the suspects turned up illicit drugs, a prohibited pellet gun, a knife, counterfeit notes and other reportedly stolen property.

Blaine Warren, 36, and Eric Beauchamps, 39, are both facing charges related to breaking and entering as well as possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Warren, who was reportedly in possession of heroin and meth at the time of the arrest, faces additional drug-related charges, while Beauchamps was charged with a weapons offence.