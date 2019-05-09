Toronto man arrested on Lincoln Alexander Parkway after alleged altercation with Hamilton police

A Toronto man is facing charges of dangerous driving, police obstruction and drug possession after an alleged altercation involving Hamilton police.

Officers say the incident happened Wednesday at around 7 p.m. when they witnessed a driver allegedly talking on his cellphone while driving on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Despite attempts to pull the vehicle over, police say it continued westbound, and that’s when the driver allegedly switched seats with the passenger.

Officers in pursuit say while the two men were switching places, the vehicle being driven by the suspects swerved and nearly struck the curb.

The vehicle came to a stop once the men finished switching places, police say.

However, an officer claims that when they approached the passenger-side to arrest the original driver, “an altercation ensued and the male was able to flee.”

The 21-year-old unnamed Toronto driver who did remain at the vehicle was arrested and found to be in violation of his probation.

Police also say they seized a bottle from inside the vehicle containing a liquid substance which they believe to be the opiate, codeine.