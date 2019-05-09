$12k gold chain stolen from Michael Hill jewelry store at Southcentre Mall

Calgary police are trying to identify a man they believe may have stolen $12,000 worth of jewelry from Southcentre Mall.

The theft happened at the Michael Hill in the shopping centre at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.

In a Thursday news release, police said the suspect asked an employee to see a 10-karat gold chain, but as the store employee was putting the chain away the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed it.

“He then ran from the store and exited the mall. He was picked up outside the doors by a dark-coloured SUV driven by an unknown person,” police stated.

The suspect is described as 5’8″ with a slight build, curly hair, glasses and facial hair. He was also wearing a baseball hat and a dark jacket.

The chain is valued at approximately $12,000.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers.