Masked, armed man robs Calgary jewelry store in broad daylight

A jewelry store in Calgary’s Sunridge Mall was robbed in broad daylight Friday and police say the lone suspect is still on the loose.

Officers were called to the mall at about noon after a man reportedly jumped the counter at Paris Jewellers, broke the glass of some cases and took off with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Store staff could be seen cleaning up glass from at least two display cases in the store on Friday afternoon.

Calgary police said the man was armed and wearing a mask that covered his face. Police could not say what the man was armed with.

It wasn’t known as of 4 p.m. if the man had left the mall, or where he may have fled from. Police said the store is near the west exit of the mall and there is also a CTrain station nearby.

Investigators are working with mall security to review security footage from the mall and the specific store to gather more information. Police did not have a detailed suspect description as of 4 p.m.