Crime
September 10, 2018 5:02 pm

Calgary police charge man in Marlborough mall jewelry store theft

By Digital content coordinator  Global News

File: Calgary Police Service car.

Global News
A A

A Calgary man has been charged with the robbery of a Marlborough Mall jewelry store.

According to Calgary police, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, a man with a bandana covering his face entered Anthony Jewellers and used a blunt object to smash a number of display cases, removing multiple pieces of jewelry before fleeing into a waiting vehicle.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Calgary police release surveillance video of antique store armed robbery

Witnesses recorded the licence plate and description of the vehicle and shared them with the Calgary Police Service.

Just after 1 p.m., officers on regular patrol near the area of 52 Street and 8 Avenue S.E. found a vehicle matching the description with a different licence plate attached. The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the lone occupant in the car.

Bruce Parry, 33, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

In a statement, Calgary police thanked “the quick-thinking witnesses in this case whose reported observations greatly assisted in the swift apprehension of a suspect.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anthony Jewellers
Anthony Jewellers robbery
Anthony Jewellers theft
Calgary crime
Calgary jewelry store robbery
Calgary jewelry theft
Calgary Police Service
jewelry display case smash and grab
Marlborough mall jewelry theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News