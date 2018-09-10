Calgary police charge man in Marlborough mall jewelry store theft

A Calgary man has been charged with the robbery of a Marlborough Mall jewelry store.

According to Calgary police, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, a man with a bandana covering his face entered Anthony Jewellers and used a blunt object to smash a number of display cases, removing multiple pieces of jewelry before fleeing into a waiting vehicle.

Witnesses recorded the licence plate and description of the vehicle and shared them with the Calgary Police Service.

Just after 1 p.m., officers on regular patrol near the area of 52 Street and 8 Avenue S.E. found a vehicle matching the description with a different licence plate attached. The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the lone occupant in the car.

Bruce Parry, 33, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

In a statement, Calgary police thanked “the quick-thinking witnesses in this case whose reported observations greatly assisted in the swift apprehension of a suspect.”