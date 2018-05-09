Crime
May 9, 2018 5:42 pm

Gemstones, jewelry stolen in northwest Calgary break in: police

Gemstones, jewelry, coins and collectibles that were reported stolen after a break and enter in a Calgary northwest home.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s help in relation to a break and enter where several valuable gemstones and jewelry were stolen.

Sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17,  police said a suspect broke into a home in the northwest Calgary community of Silver Springs.

When the homeowner returned, they found their home had been rummaged through and several valuables were reported stolen, including jewelry, gemstones, cash and collectibles.

Investigators said a black or dark coloured SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4, with a male driver was seen in the area and may be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

