Calgary police looking to identify suspect in southeast robbery

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man believed to be connected to an incident where a senior was robbed.

On April 29, at around 11:40 a.m., police said a senior withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM at the CIBC near 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

It’s alleged that when he tried to leave the bank, he was confronted by a man with a knife who forced the senior to withdraw additional money, which he then took before fleeing with all of the victim’s cash.

Police said the suspect is about 5-11, with a heavy build and has blonde or red hair with a beard.

He was wearing a black toque, grey hoodie, grey shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.