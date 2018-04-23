Calgary police hope new video will help identify suspects in violent armed robbery

Calgary police are hoping newly released video of a violent armed robbery that happened more than a year ago will help lead to the identity of two suspects in the case.

Hempisphere store, located at 5315 — 17 Av. S.W., was broken into by three masked men carrying handguns and a machete on Jan. 20, 2017 just before 9 p.m.

One of the men demanded the store’s manager hand over keys to the safe as he held a gun to her head, police said.

While the manager was being held by one of the robbers, two others grabbed a store clerk who was in a back room and police say they forced him to give them the safe keys.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money before ripping the phone cords out of the walls and damaging the phones. They then forced the employees into a back room before stealing products from the store and running.

In February 2017, police started receiving a number of tips after issuing a news release looking for information that could identify the masked men.

Investigators now believe the suspects fled the scene in a black, four-door car. It also led to the identification of one of the suspects, who police said was brought in for questioning but later released without charges pending further investigation.

The vehicle has not been located and the other two suspects have not been identified.

The first remaining suspect is identified as a tall man with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a red scarf covering his face, a brown belt, dark jeans and white running shoes at the time of the robbery.

The second man is described as having a medium build and was reportedly wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and a bandana over his face at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects, or location of the vehicle is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.