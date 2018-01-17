Calgary police release surveillance video of antique store armed robbery

Calgary police are hoping releasing surveillance video of an armed robbery at an antique store in December will lead them to the suspects.

Two masked and armed men stormed into Heirlooms Antiques Calgary at about 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 and proceeded to smash display cases and steal jewellery.

The first man, armed with a gun, ordered the employees to get on the ground, police said. In the surveillance video, the employees are seen frantically scrambling onto the store’s floor.

The second man, armed with what appears to be a hammer, starts smashing the display cases right above where one of the employees is huddled on the ground.

Police said the two men loaded duffle bags with jewellery before running away.

The first suspect was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey Adidas hoodie, a black face mask, black ball cap with a skeleton logo and was carrying a black duffle bag.

The second was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black face mask with a skeleton image on it, blue track pants, a black ball cap and was also carrying a large black duffle bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.