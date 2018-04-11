Crime
Police arrest 1 man, looking for 3 other people in Calgary cigar shop robberies

Police have charged a man and are looking for three others in connection with a string of break-ins at specialty cigarette and cigar stores in Calgary.

Investigators said there were six robberies, including four at several Cheap Smokes and Cigars locations in the overnight hours between Feb. 9 and Feb. 24

They said tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen.

“Multiple investigative techniques were used to identify potential suspects,” police said in a media release Wednesday, explaining how they eventually identified and arrested one of the suspects.

Police said the suspect now in custody was arrested after a Cheap Smokes and Cigar shop at 52555 Richmond Road S.W. was broken into on Feb. 24.

Officers said three people were taken into custody in Edmonton in connection with that break-in. Two people were released without charges.

Two shotguns were seized from the home, along with stolen merchandise, police said.

Nathan Michael Tucker, 31, of Edmonton, faces 10 charges in relation to six break-ins.

Police are also looking for two men and a woman they believe are connected to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the robberies or suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

 

