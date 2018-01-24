Police seek suspect wanted in 2 Calgary bank robberies

Police have released photos of a man they believe to be connected to two bank robberies in Calgary last fall.

Investigators said the first robbery happened on Oct. 26, 2017, just before 2 p.m. They said a man entered a Scotiabank branch in the 6400 block of Crowchild Trail S.W. and handed the teller a note “indicating it was a robbery.”

“The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said it’s not clear what direction the suspect was headed when he fled the scene.

They say a second robbery was reported on Nov. 17, 2017, just after 4 p.m. at a Scotiabank branch in the 1900 block of Southland Drive S.W.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun after handing the teller a note demanding money.

They said the suspect again got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 28 to 38 years old, 6-3 tall and 160 to 170 pounds with a slim build.

Investigators said Wednesday no one was hurt and no property was damaged in either of the robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.