7 teenagers arrested in violent Calgary robbery spree

Calgary police say a group of seven teens are facing charges after a string of violent robberies that targeted several large stores across the city in less than four hours.

Investigators said the crime spree started Tuesday night at about 6 p.m. at the Naomi store at Marlborough Mall. Police say the young men assaulted staff members who tried to stop them before making off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Next, officers say the seven young men swarmed an electronics display at the Costco on East Hills Boulevard S.E., stealing a number of cellphones. When they tried to leave, they were confronted by staff and customers, which led to a large brawl.

Police said the teens then tried to rob the Best Buy on 17 Avenue S.W., but they ran from the store when staff recognized some of them and called police.

The group was then seen at Market Mall on Shaganappi Trail N.W. acting suspiciously, and mall security called police. When officers arrived, they saw the teens allegedly trying to steal from Footlocker, where they also reportedly assaulted two staff members.

Police arrested two of the young men at the scene, while the others ran away.

Police said the group then made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the Walmart on 37 Street S.W., where they were seen trying to steal video game consoles. Staff intervened, however no injuries were reported.

Officials said the final target was the Walmart store in Royal Oak on Country Hills Boulevard, N.E. at about 9:40 p.m., where police say staff had been made aware of the spree, adding patrol officers had been canvassing several retail locations including the Walmart.

Two of the teens were arrested as the group tried to enter the Walmart. The other three suspects ran from the store, but were quickly arrested.

Police said charges are pending against six of the youth, all between the ages of 13 and 17 years old. Two of the youth were charged with robbery, one was charged with weapons offences and one was arrested for outstanding warrants.