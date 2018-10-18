Crime
October 18, 2018 10:01 pm

Convenience store clerk stabbed in northeast Calgary robbery

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A store clerk was stabbed in a robbery of a Circle K in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Blake Lough/Global News
A A

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a robbery at a Circle K store in northeast Calgary on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the store at 19 Street and 18 Avenue N.E. at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

READ MORE: Police investigate armed robbery at southeast Calgary grocery store

Investigators said a store clerk was stabbed. EMS said he was in stable condition when taken to hospital.

Police are searching for suspects.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary store clerk stabbed
Circke K robbery
Crime
Store clerk stabbed Calgary
Store clerk stabbed Calgary robbery
Store clerk stabbed Circle K
Store clerk stabbed robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News