Convenience store clerk stabbed in northeast Calgary robbery
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a robbery at a Circle K store in northeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the store at 19 Street and 18 Avenue N.E. at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Investigators said a store clerk was stabbed. EMS said he was in stable condition when taken to hospital.
Police are searching for suspects.
