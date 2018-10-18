Convenience store clerk stabbed in northeast Calgary robbery

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a robbery at a Circle K store in northeast Calgary on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the store at 19 Street and 18 Avenue N.E. at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said a store clerk was stabbed. EMS said he was in stable condition when taken to hospital.

Police are searching for suspects.