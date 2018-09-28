Canada
September 28, 2018

Police investigate armed robbery at southeast Calgary grocery store

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery at a southeast Calgary grocery store Thursday night.

Three suspects rushed into the store on 14 Avenue S.E. just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk.  All of the suspects were wearing masks, dark hoodies and backpacks.

It’s not known what may have been taken from the store and no arrests have been made.

