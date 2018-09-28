Police investigate armed robbery at southeast Calgary grocery store

Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery at a southeast Calgary grocery store.

Three suspects rushed into the store on 14 Avenue S.E. just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk. All of the suspects were wearing masks, dark hoodies and backpacks.

It’s not known what may have been taken from the store and no arrests have been made.