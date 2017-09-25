Bystanders foil attempted robbery at southwest Calgary grocery store

Employees and bystanders at a Co-op in the community of Oakridge are credited with stopping an attempted robbery on Sunday night.

It happened at the grocery store in the 2500 block of Southland Drive S.W. just before 6 p.m.

Police said a staff member was leaving for the day when she was approached by a man and a woman who tried to take her purse.

Other staff members and members of the public came to her aid and were able to hold the suspects down until police arrived.

Both the victim and a member of the public suffered minor injuries during the attempted robbery, according to police.

The Co-op was temporarily evacuated by police as they spoke with witnesses.

Two people were arrested.

Police are discouraging Calgarians from intervening in robberies and advise they instead call 911 to report a crime in progress.