Apparent shooting on Spicer and Ash Place in Regina residents report

By Online Producer  Global News

Residents in the area of Spicer and Ash Place say they heard gunshots May 9, 2019.

File / Global News
Residents in the area of Spicer and Ash Place are reporting an alleged shooting.

Regina police had a part of Harding Street taped off and neighbours said they saw police lights as early as 3:30 a.m. this morning.

Police have not confirmed if there was a shooting.

A car’s driver side door was shattered, and there was a bullet hole in the rear driver-side window. A tow-truck arrived to take the car at about 8 a.m.

Blood was also seen on the road.

Global News has reached out to police for further details.

