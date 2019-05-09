Apparent shooting on Spicer and Ash Place in Regina residents report

Residents in the area of Spicer and Ash Place are reporting an alleged shooting.

Regina police had a part of Harding Street taped off and neighbours said they saw police lights as early as 3:30 a.m. this morning.

Police have not confirmed if there was a shooting.

Police have part of Harding Street taped off between Spicer and Ash Place. Unclear what’s happening, but neighbours say they noticed police lights as early as 3:30 this morning. #yqr #yqram pic.twitter.com/1JcDHVLpr2 — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) May 9, 2019

A car’s driver side door was shattered, and there was a bullet hole in the rear driver-side window. A tow-truck arrived to take the car at about 8 a.m.

Blood was also seen on the road.

Regina Fire is sweeping up the shattered glass and cleaning up a mark on the road. Police tape is gone and traffic can now pass through Harding Street. #yqr #yqram pic.twitter.com/yhNiJEN1w2 — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) May 9, 2019

Global News has reached out to police for further details.