Apparent shooting on Spicer and Ash Place in Regina residents report
Residents in the area of Spicer and Ash Place are reporting an alleged shooting.
Regina police had a part of Harding Street taped off and neighbours said they saw police lights as early as 3:30 a.m. this morning.
Police have not confirmed if there was a shooting.
A car’s driver side door was shattered, and there was a bullet hole in the rear driver-side window. A tow-truck arrived to take the car at about 8 a.m.
Blood was also seen on the road.
Global News has reached out to police for further details.
