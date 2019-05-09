Montreal police investigating suspected arson at Plateau-Mont-Royal bar

The arson squad is investigating a fire that broke out at the La Porte Rouge bar in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Montreal police said witnesses reported seeing someone use an accelerant in the building before setting the fire around 5 a.m. The suspect then allegedly fled on foot.

There are no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

The building, located on Mont-Royal Avenue east of Papineau Avenue, suffered considerable damage. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down the flames.

—With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega