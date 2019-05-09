Crime
May 9, 2019 12:34 pm

Montreal police investigating suspected arson at Plateau-Mont-Royal bar

By Staff The Canadian Press

A fire broke out at La Porte Rouge bar in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough

Karen Macdonald/Global News
A A

The arson squad is investigating a fire that broke out at the La Porte Rouge bar in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Montreal police said witnesses reported seeing someone use an accelerant in the building before setting the fire around 5 a.m. The suspect then allegedly fled on foot.

READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Soubois

There are no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

The building, located on Mont-Royal Avenue east of Papineau Avenue, suffered considerable damage. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down the flames.

READ MORE: Two families homeless after Montreal North fire

—With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
arson squad
la porte rouge
La Porte Rouge fire
Mont-Royal Avenue
Montreal
Montreal Arson Squad
Montreal fire
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal Police
Montreal police arson squad
Papineau Avenue

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.