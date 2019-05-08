Alleged weapon not found at scene of Kelowna killing

Determining exactly what evidence the jury will hear is causing delays at the second-degree murder trial of Steven Randy Pirko.

The 27-year-old is accused of killing a former Cranbrook man in Kelowna more than four years ago.

Christopher Ausman, 32, was bludgeoned to death in January 2014. His body was found by a passing police officer on Highway 33 West in Rutland.

Nearly three years after Ausman’s death, Pirko was arrested.

On Wednesday the jury was dismissed from the Kelowna courtroom several times as the admissibility of certain evidence was argued.

Earlier this week, the jury heard that on the night of Ausman’s death, Pirko and a friend had left a birthday party. Both had been drinking and looking for a fight. They crossed paths with Ausman, who had also been drinking.

According to the Crown, Pirko confessed to police that seeing his friend in a losing battle, he struck Ausman in the head with a hammer.

Pirko’s friend is not facing criminal charges in this case. He will also testify for the crown.

Once the jury was admitted back into the courtroom, they heard from the RCMP officer in charge of evidence collection. The officer listed every single item collected from the scene, from a cellphone and cash to candy wrappers and cigarette butts.

The jury also heard that no weapon was found at the scene.

The trial is expected to last for several more weeks.