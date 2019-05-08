Second-degree murder charges in Gilbert Plains stabbing
A suspect has been charged in a May 4 homicide in the community of Gilbert Plains.
RCMP previously announced they had arrested a 39-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing death.
Police said Wednesday that David Christopher Genaille has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in Dauphin court May 28.
The female suspect has been released without charge.
