May 8, 2019 3:59 pm

Second-degree murder charges in Gilbert Plains stabbing

By Online Journalist  Global News
Global News / File
A suspect has been charged in a May 4 homicide in the community of Gilbert Plains.

RCMP previously announced they had arrested a 39-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing death.

Police said Wednesday that David Christopher Genaille has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in Dauphin court May 28.

The female suspect has been released without charge.

