RCMP bust two suspects for Gilbert Plains stabbing that sent victim to hospital

A 36-year-old man is in hospital in stable condition after a Tuesday night stabbing in Gilbert Plains.

Dauphin RCMP said two men knocked on the victim’s front door, and he was assaulted and stabbed when he answered.

The suspects grabbed a small amount of cannabis from a table inside the home and fled in a vehicle.

Police found the vehicle park on Hwy. 5, west of Grandview, and arrested both suspects after a brief struggle.

Roger Keshane, 21, of Gilbert Plains, faces charges of breaking and entering, aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, resisting arrest, uttering threats, failing to comply with probation and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

A 17-year-old boy, also from Gilbert Plains, has been charged with breaking and entering, robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

RCMP said they’re still investigating, but that the suspects and victims were known to each other, and there was never a danger to the public.

