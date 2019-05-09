70 cats from northern Ontario being transported across province to find new homes

Seventy cats are being transported from an animal shelter in northern Ontario to centres in other communities in the province where there’s more demand for adoptable pets.

The cats, which left from a shelter in Dryden, Ont., will be sent to animal centres in Barrie, Midland, Sudbury and Stouffville that are run by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Humane Society. The felines will also be sent to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society in Collingwood.

The cats were previously at the Second Chance Pet Network shelter in Dryden, located about 140 kilometres east of Kenora, Ont.

Since the shelter was near capacity, it asked the SPCA and Humane Society for help relocating the cats.

“This initiative is an example of how we’re working together to make meaningful change in the north,” said Judi Cannon, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society partnerships and community outreach director, in a statement. “Transporting animals to find new homes is only one aspect of our work in the north. We’re also delivering spay/neuter services, wellness clinics, feeding programs and much-needed resources to communities that have identified a need.”

In 2018, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its partners transferred over 130 cats from the centre in Dryden to be put up for adoption.

