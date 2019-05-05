Rescue services called after Toronto woman found hoarding almost 300 cats in apartment

A North York woman was found Saturday hoarding almost 300 cats in her apartment, according to Toronto Cat Rescue (TCR).

According to a post shared to the organization’s Instagram, the TCR worked with Toronto Animal Services to remove over 70 cats from the apartment, which the TCS states are all doing well in their foster homes. The remaining cats will be removed on Sunday.

The group also wrote that this is the second-largest cat hoarding situation it’s been involved with in a month, and warned Torontonians against the practice.

Belinda Vandersluis, the executive director of the TCR, told Global News that Toronto Animal Services were first called about the situation, but requested assistance from the cat rescue group.

TCR is a network of foster homes and volunteers, which allows the group to place cats in foster homes quickly.

Originally, Vandersluis said, there were originally thought to be only 70 cats in the home, but when they arrived they found there were over 300. In addition, there were quite a few pregnant cats in the group who are due to give birth to kittens soon.

None of the cats have been adopted yet, as they require medical care. Vandersluis was unsure whether criminal charges against the woman would be filed.

— With files from Sasha Campbell

