Flood victims in limbo as Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike future uncertain

Even as the waters of the Lake of Two Mountains recede and cleanup begins, uncertainty remains in the community of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

On Sunday, special work crews temporarily fixed the breach in the dike that forced 6,000 residents to flee their homes last month.

As residents begin to clean out their houses, many, like Caty Gervais, are hesitant to rebuild as a permanent solution surrounding the dike has not been finalized.

“Everybody is waiting on that situation,” she said. “Everybody is waiting on what the city will do and the government.”

The 3.5-kilometre dike was last inspected after the flooding in 2017 and repairs were scheduled for this fall.

Now its fate is left undecided.

Mayor Sonia Paulus is confident she will get approval to rebuild a stronger structure to keep her residents in their homes.

“I’m going to work for them and I’m sure Premier (François) Legault will probably say yes,” she said.

But that “yes” has yet to come from the Quebec government.

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac mayor said confidently today “we will rebuild the dike.”

Legault said Wednesday that a group of ministers is rapidly making a decision regarding the rebuilding of the dike.

Legault said he understands the decision has a great impact on people and their living situation.

“We have to give a decision rapidly, but we have to make sure it’s a permanent decision and that it respects the environment,” he said.

There is no timeline for a when a permanent solution will be given.

Paulus says most of the community’s territory is not in a flood zone and that the 42-year-old dike has never faulted before.

Residents are accusing the city of negligence concerning the dike burst that sent water from the Lake of Two Mountains rushing into 2,500 homes.

A group of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac flood victims are filing a class action lawsuit against the municipality.

The provincial government is offering homeowners who decide to move up to $200,000 based on the value of their homes, in addition to up to $50,000 for the value of the lot.

Residents will also be eligible for coverage of up to $100,000 in damages.