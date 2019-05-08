Flag-raising ceremony held in Halifax for Mental Health Week

Mental health officials met with Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey outside Province House on Wednesday as the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) flag was raised.

The flag raising was in recognition of Mental Health Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.

Delorey said observing and supporting the initiative helps to bring much-needed attention to issues related to mental health.

“We know that a big challenge for Nova Scotians and Canadians in need that are suffering from mental illness is seeking help for that,” said Delorey. “So breaking down stigma, raising awareness, letting people know it’s OK to engage is an important part of that.”

NS Health Minister Randy Delorey raised the flag of the Canadian Mental Health Association outside Province House today in honour of Mental Health Week. Representatives from CMHA and Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia took part in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ApkwNiAxOF — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) May 8, 2019

CMHA members attending the ceremony indicated that even though it’s not always obvious, mental illness can affect people from all walks of life. They say providing support is necessary to help people experiencing difficulty.

“We all have mental health, and that’s the positive side that we want to move in the direction of and to support those who need more support to move in that direction,” said Susan Coldwell, board chair of CMHA.

“There are issues, as many are aware of, but there is (the) interest of all parties to come together and collaborate and find ways to support those living with chronic and persistent issues as well as keeping healthy people healthy,” added CMHA executive director Pamela Magee.

During Mental Health Week, the CMHA encourages everyone to use the hashtag #GetLoud on social media to continue the conversation around mental health.

“We encourage everyone to come out, support, reduce the stigma, create awareness around mental health and really just support community and individuals,” said Debbie Purvis, a spokesperson for CMHA.

More information can be found on mentalhealthweek.ca