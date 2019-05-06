Mental health researcher awarded honourary degree from St FX University

A Halifax-based mental health researcher was awarded an honourary degree from St. Francis Xavier University on Sunday.

Dr. Stan Kutcher, who is also a member of the Canadian Senate, was presented the degree at a spring convocation ceremony on the university’s campus in Antigonish, N.S.

“I am humbled by it, to receive this honorary degree from StFX, an institution that has forged its reputation on the call to serve others,” said Dr. Kutcher in a press release.

Dr. Kutcher is a renowned professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University whose work focuses on adolescent mental health.

He’s been involved in mental health work, advocacy, training and research in over 20 countries.

More than 900 degrees were handed out to students at Sunday’s ceremony, according to the university.

The 2019 spring convocation marks the last ceremony that university President Dr. Kent MacDonald will attend after assuming the role in 2014.

He announced that he would not renew his contract earlier this year.

