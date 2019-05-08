Moncton court hears that man gained access to sexual assault victim through babysitting

WARNING: Some details in this report are disturbing

Details of a sexual assault and child pornography case involving a minor were read into the record at Moncton provincial court Wednesday.

Dillon Turpin, 27, of Moncton, N.B., has already pleaded guilty to sexual assault, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

Turpin was charged with nine offences after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Moncton home in February.

Nearly 300 items, such as laptop computers, desktop computers, hard drives and a camera were seized by Mounties, according to the prosecution.

READ MORE: Moncton man faces multiple charges after investigation of alleged sexual assault of a minor

Turpin, who appeared in court Wednesday afternoon wearing a grey T-shirt and handcuffs, re-entered guilty pleas to the four counts before the Crown laid out the facts of the case.

Shara Munn, the Crown prosecutor in the case, said police were called by a boy’s mother February 24 to inform them of the reported sexual assault.

Munn said Turpin was babysitting the youth, who is now a young teenager, at his home on multiple occasions lasting multiple weeks at times.

The Crown alleged that the incidents occurred between September 2016 and January 2018. Contact between the mother and Turpin relating to babysitting stopped in January 2018.

The Crown said behavioural issues in February 2019 led to conversations between the youth and a family member.

The youth reportedly said the information could get his family and pets killed if it got out.

The prosecutor said the youth disclosed information in an interview with a social worker and described circumstances at Turpin’s residence, including an incident where he got angry because the boy wouldn’t let Turpin bathe him while he was in the washroom.

Munn said both the boy and Turpin took turns giving each other oral sex, and that the boy was forced to give anal sex to Turpin.

Turpin admitted to anal intercourse between the two but said that he had not performed that sex on the boy, according to Munn.

She said the boy was also made to watch a variety of types of pornography.

WATCH: Surrey RCMP appeal to victims of alleged sexual predator to come forward

Turpin took photos of the boy with a Nikon camera, the Crown said, and had video of the boy masturbating.

The boy was also made to watch a video about a sex toy that Turpin provided to the boy, before being forced to use it, court heard.

Turpin hung his head between his shackled hands as the Crown and judge reviewed some of the photos and videos privately.

The Crown said sentences for similar cases are “appropriately so… trending upwards.”

Munn said “the objectives of denunciation and deterrence are paramount” for offences involving children, especially sexual offences.

The Crown has suggested a seven-year sentence for Turpin.

Ancillary orders would include a DNA order, a lifetime sex offender registry, a 20-year prohibition of any contact with children under the age of 16, and a forfeiture order for the items seized, the Crown said.

Christian Libotte, the defence lawyer, suggested a sentence of four years.

He noted that Turpin pleaded guilty, which helped to avoid a trial and testimony about the details of the incidents.

READ MORE: Former SMU groundskeeper sentenced to 2.5 years for sexually assaulting student in dorm room

Libotte said Turpin is “extremely remorseful” as a result of what took place.

He said a letter submitted by Turpin’s mother alleges the 27-year-old had a hard life and was sexually assaulted.

Libotte said nothing that he or his client said could “remove the suffering from the victim.”

Turpin apologized to the court, admitted to having a problem, and said he hopes to seek counselling.

There is a court-ordered publication ban to prevent the victim from being identified.

It’s not clear yet what will happen with the remaining five charges, which include counts of uttering threats, unlawful confinement and sexual interference.

Turpin is due back in court on June 27, when the judge is expected to hand down a sentencing decision.