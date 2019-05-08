Early-season mini heat wave headed for B.C.’s South Coast

Break out that sunscreen Metro Vancouver, things are about to get hot.

A blast of early-season, summer-like weather is on the way, with near-record temperatures possible by the end of the week, according to Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga.

He said a high-pressure ridge will build Thursday and Friday and reach its peak strength on Saturday — “the three hottest days, it looks like, for the south coast.”

Madryga said the Vancouver-area should see temperatures of 19 C on Wednesday, with peaks of up to 25 C inland.

But he said Thursday could see highs of 27 C and Friday highs of up to 28 C.

“We’ll have some of the highest temperatures in the nation over the next couple of days,” he said.

“Put on that sunscreen,” he said, as the UV index will be in the high category. “Also, keep in mind out there in our forests, be careful. The forests will get drier and drier with the lower humidity.”

Those temperatures will be even higher in the southern interior, where highs could reach 30 C in the Thompson Okanagan by Saturday, Madryga said.

According to Madryga, things should stay clear and dry after that, but temperatures will begin to cool down by late Saturday, as an onshore flow of cooler air rolls in.